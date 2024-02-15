Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Corebridge Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Corebridge Financial to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

CRBG stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.03. 7,345,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,947. Corebridge Financial has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 395.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 266.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Further Reading

