Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Short Interest Update

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the January 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corsair Gaming

In other Corsair Gaming news, COO Thi L. La sold 3,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $53,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 429.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 23,240.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 224.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Corsair Gaming Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRSR traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.78 and a beta of 1.64. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $20.72.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

