Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches Market Cap of $3.99 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $10.30 or 0.00019884 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.99 billion and approximately $198.26 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00080507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00026093 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000821 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 386,754,287 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

