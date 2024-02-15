Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.89 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 13.21%. Crane NXT’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Crane NXT updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-$4.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.100-4.350 EPS.

Crane NXT Stock Down 1.8 %

CXT stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.96. 571,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,116. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.78. Crane NXT has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $63.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Crane NXT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Insider Activity

In other Crane NXT news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,105,632.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $16,589,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crane NXT news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $620,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,105,632.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,428 shares of company stock worth $1,726,858. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crane NXT

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter worth $65,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Crane NXT by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

