Creditcoin Achieves Market Cap of $176.86 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001066 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $176.86 million and approximately $29.44 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,587,939 coins and its circulating supply is 317,800,709 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

