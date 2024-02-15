Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) COO Sells $1,043,148.92 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 46,321 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,148.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,875,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,236,102.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 13th, Yat Tung Lam sold 407 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $9,157.50.

On Monday, February 5th, Yat Tung Lam sold 130,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $2,772,900.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Yat Tung Lam sold 270,980 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $5,186,557.20.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $190,900.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Yat Tung Lam sold 2,227 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $44,540.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Yat Tung Lam sold 104,902 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $2,101,187.06.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Yat Tung Lam sold 383,702 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $7,624,158.74.

On Monday, December 11th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $179,600.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Yat Tung Lam sold 390,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $6,984,900.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Credo Technology Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.51. 1,041,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,878. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 2.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CRDO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

