Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of down 1.5% to up 0.5% yr/yr to ~$870-888 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $879.22 million. Crocs also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.05-12.50 EPS.

Crocs Trading Up 12.2 %

Shares of Crocs stock traded up $13.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,852,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,933. Crocs has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $151.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average of $95.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. Crocs had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 72.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crocs will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

CROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.38.

In other news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $426,655.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,297,890.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $426,655.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,297,890.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,514. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Crocs by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Crocs by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Crocs by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

