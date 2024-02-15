CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

CSP has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CSP Trading Up 13.8 %

NASDAQ:CSPI traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.01. 144,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,883. CSP has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $33.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a market cap of $151.41 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.04.

CSP ( NASDAQ:CSPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in CSP during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CSP by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 267,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in CSP during the third quarter worth $38,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CSP by 112.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CSP by 77.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

