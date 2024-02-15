Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Curtiss-Wright updated its FY24 guidance to $10.00-$10.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 10.000-10.300 EPS.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $236.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $157.72 and a 1-year high of $238.73.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CW

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $67,673,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at about $33,468,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after acquiring an additional 182,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.