Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,145,698. Datadog has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $138.61. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,134.49, a PEG ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $1,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,460,914.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $761,755.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 169,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,817,449.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $1,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,460,914.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 962,409 shares of company stock worth $117,326,054 in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Datadog by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.10.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

