Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Datadog Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,114,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Datadog has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $138.61. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,134.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.10.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,825,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 962,409 shares of company stock worth $117,326,054 in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Datadog by 1,036.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 2,107.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

