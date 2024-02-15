Decentralized Social 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.83 Million (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $431.03 million and $2.83 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for about $40.92 or 0.00078860 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. The official message board for Decentralized Social is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

