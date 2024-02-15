Decred Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.90 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $17.76 or 0.00034034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $281.62 million and $2.90 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decred has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00113654 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00019943 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006785 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000098 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,857,414 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

