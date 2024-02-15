DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Up 13.5% Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $8.73 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00113654 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00034034 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00019943 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006785 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000098 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

