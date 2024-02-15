Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Down 2.9%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $83.42 and last traded at $83.57. 545,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,605,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.04.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DELL. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

The stock has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.51.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.88%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

