DigiByte Price Up 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a market cap of $146.10 million and $5.81 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,399.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000166 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $270.61 or 0.00526485 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.45 or 0.00135124 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00051730 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008119 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.60 or 0.00246308 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.83 or 0.00155306 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000457 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000532 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,828,381,160 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
