DigiByte Price Up 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a market cap of $146.10 million and $5.81 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,399.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $270.61 or 0.00526485 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.45 or 0.00135124 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00051730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008119 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.60 or 0.00246308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.83 or 0.00155306 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000457 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000532 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,828,381,160 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

