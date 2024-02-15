Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.60-6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.55-5.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.81 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.93.

DLR stock traded up $6.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,123,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.35. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $149.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

