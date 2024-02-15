Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Position Trimmed by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $13,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 125,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $30.44. 960,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,520. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

