Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,980,000 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the January 15th total of 8,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of D traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,361,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,528. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.17.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

