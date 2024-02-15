Donald J. Smith Sells 329 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.0 %

Waste Management stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $199.11. 2,392,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $199.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.85. The company has a market cap of $80.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.57.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

