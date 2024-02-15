E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. H World Group accounts for approximately 3.3% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of H World Group worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in H World Group by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in H World Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H World Group in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in H World Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in H World Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HTHT traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.17. 10,175,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,680. H World Group Limited has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $52.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.91.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.88 million. H World Group had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 26.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of H World Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

