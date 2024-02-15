E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Invests $1.06 Million in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,365 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. NetEase accounts for about 0.6% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NetEase in the second quarter worth about $11,754,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in NetEase by 27.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 59.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NetEase by 1.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetEase stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.79. 642,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.89. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.85 and a 12 month high of $118.89.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

