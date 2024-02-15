E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Sells 953 Shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Qifu Technology accounts for approximately 0.8% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Qifu Technology worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 13.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Qifu Technology by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Qifu Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Qifu Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Nomura began coverage on Qifu Technology in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Qifu Technology Price Performance

Shares of QFIN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 447,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,168. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $586.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.31 million. Analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

