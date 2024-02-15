Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.

Eagle Point Credit has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years. Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 107.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 118.3%.

Shares of NYSE:ECC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 619,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,895. Eagle Point Credit has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $548.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 74.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $36.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 492.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 20.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter worth about $135,000. 26.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

