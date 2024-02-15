Earl H. Nemser Sells 50,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $5,053,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,046,883.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of IBKR traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.59. 2,098,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,632. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $105.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.77. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,775,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,221,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

