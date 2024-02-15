Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the January 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE ETJ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.37. 123,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,769. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $8.46.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0579 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

