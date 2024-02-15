Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

NYSE:ECL opened at $216.97 on Thursday. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $153.87 and a 52 week high of $221.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.90%.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.88.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

