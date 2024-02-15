Electroneum (ETN) Trading 20.6% Higher Over Last Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $48.02 million and approximately $891,514.31 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005450 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,965,595,787 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.