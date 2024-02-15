Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Raised by Gunderson Capital Management Inc.

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,327 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 6.2% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,122,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $757.09. 2,506,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,934. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $629.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $587.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $764.05. The company has a market cap of $718.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.47, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.62.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

