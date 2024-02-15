Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.43. 15,376,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,778,360. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.87%.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Vista Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 36.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Energy Transfer

About Energy Transfer

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.