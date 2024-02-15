Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Energy Transfer Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.43. 15,376,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,778,360. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.87%.
Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Energy Transfer
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Transfer
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.