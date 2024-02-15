EOS Self Reported Market Cap Hits $864.31 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, EOS has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001478 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $864.31 million and approximately $136.13 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002086 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001406 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001739 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001719 BTC.

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,117,353,628 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,357,590 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

