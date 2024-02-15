EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.00-10.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.52. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-4% yr/yr to $4.74-4.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.84 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.26-2.34 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EPAM Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $315.40.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $23.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $301.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,557. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $363.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 384,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,344,000 after acquiring an additional 57,853 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 24,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,825,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,522,000 after acquiring an additional 34,575 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

