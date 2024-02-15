EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.26-2.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.155 billion to $1.165 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.00-10.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut EPAM Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $315.40.

NYSE EPAM traded up $23.06 on Thursday, reaching $301.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,557. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $363.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.58.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

