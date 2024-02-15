Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.81

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.81 and last traded at $34.80, with a volume of 1206724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.79.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.87. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $164,003.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,674.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $164,003.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,674.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,845 shares of company stock worth $5,669,433 in the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,559,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Equitable by 1,161.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,849,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227,568 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Equitable by 1,734.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,952,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,857 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Equitable by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

