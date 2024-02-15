ERC20 (ERC20) Trading Up 455.1% Over Last Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 150.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 455.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0706 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $79.73 million and $50,969.23 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00015592 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,902.11 or 1.00160200 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00013345 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.87 or 0.00179226 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009106 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.04322387 USD and is up 40.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $40,472.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

