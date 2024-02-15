Ergo (ERG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $107.77 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $107.77 million and $635,014.96 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00002815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,155.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.21 or 0.00516175 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.41 or 0.00135007 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00052009 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008016 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.92 or 0.00243345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.31 or 0.00153986 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 73,398,192 coins and its circulating supply is 73,398,942 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

