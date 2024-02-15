Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Short Interest Update

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the January 15th total of 170,000 shares. Currently, 22.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 730,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esports Entertainment Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 180.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 36,236 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 87.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 29,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 68,351 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 458.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,205,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 989,507 shares during the period. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esports Entertainment Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GMBL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 99,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,930. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.17. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $4,076.00.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group ( NASDAQ:GMBL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($276.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will post -764 earnings per share for the current year.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EEG iGaming and EEG Games. The EEG iGaming segment operates iDefix, a casino platform. The EEG Games segment operates ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments; and creates esports content for distribution to the betting industry.

