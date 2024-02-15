ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ESSA Pharma Trading Up 2.7 %

EPIX stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. ESSA Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Insider Activity at ESSA Pharma

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 23,259 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $133,274.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 784,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,634.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESSA Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 41.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 52.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 524,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 62.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company's lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

