Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the January 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Approximately 17.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 646,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Establishment Labs Price Performance

Shares of Establishment Labs stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,026. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.84. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $79.88. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESTA shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Establishment Labs news, CFO Raj Denhoy bought 2,250 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,972.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,112 shares in the company, valued at $180,167.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin acquired 5,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $214,053. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Establishment Labs

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

