Ethereum Trading Up 16% Over Last Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $338.32 billion and approximately $23.59 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for $2,815.38 or 0.05425103 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 16% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00080104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00026047 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00014266 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00019828 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006437 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,166,914 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

