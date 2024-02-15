Evercore ISI Trims Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Target Price to $26.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $23.56.

Vornado Realty Trust stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.65. 882,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,210. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.78 and a beta of 1.58.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $441.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at $38,595,368.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares in the company, valued at $66,740,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,595,368.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,617,000 after buying an additional 282,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,289,000 after buying an additional 4,723,170 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,294,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,749,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,594,000 after buying an additional 776,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,978,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,897,000 after buying an additional 288,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

