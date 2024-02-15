Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,066,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 500,751 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 2.25% of Exact Sciences worth $277,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at $587,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,879 shares of company stock valued at $351,607. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Exact Sciences stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.09. 2,297,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 1.27. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.37 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.35.

About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.