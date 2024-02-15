Excalibur Management Corp Buys 1,143 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Excalibur Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,423 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 8,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Macquarie increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.93. 5,560,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,200,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.83. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $112.92. The stock has a market cap of $205.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.