Excalibur Management Corp Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Excalibur Management Corp grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. William Blair cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,798,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,678,026. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $71.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $100.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.33% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.