Excalibur Management Corp Invests $236,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in MetLife by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 565,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,554,000 after acquiring an additional 230,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.23.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.60. 1,391,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,172,809. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $73.12.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.66%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

