Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $948.01

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $948.01 and traded as high as $987.18. Fairfax Financial shares last traded at $972.79, with a volume of 8,156 shares trading hands.

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $953.18 and a 200-day moving average of $885.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Fairfax Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $10.00. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

