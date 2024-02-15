Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.56. 1,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12.

Institutional Trading of Falcon’s Beyond Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.

