Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Update

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fangdd Network Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fangdd Network Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fangdd Network Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Fangdd Network Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Fangdd Network Group Price Performance

NASDAQ DUO traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,089. Fangdd Network Group has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

