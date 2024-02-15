Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,063,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 3,085,968 shares.The stock last traded at $16.79 and had previously closed at $23.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Get Fastly alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fastly

Fastly Stock Down 30.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $551,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,050,259 shares in the company, valued at $152,406,024.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $98,785.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 462,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,976,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $551,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,050,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,406,024.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 391,088 shares of company stock worth $7,316,474. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,697,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fastly by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,852 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fastly by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,938,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after buying an additional 1,983,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fastly by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,578,000 after buying an additional 1,898,633 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 137.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,973,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after buying an additional 1,721,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.