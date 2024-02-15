Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.08

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 650273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FATE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.40 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

The company has a market cap of $698.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 11,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $49,366.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 11,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $49,366.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 44,630 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $166,023.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,180,388 shares in the company, valued at $49,031,043.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,413 shares of company stock worth $199,732 in the last 90 days. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Natixis bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

